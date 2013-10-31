COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
said it expects no significant impact on its
operations in China in the wake of a bribery scandal in the
country but that prices were under continued pressure.
"We see continued price pressure on insulins in China,"
Novo's chief financial officer Jesper Brandgaard said on
Thursday following the company's third quarter result.
Brandgaard said a visit by Chinese authorities to a Novo
Nordisk factory in China this summer was believed to be carried
out as part of the probe on pharmaceutical companies including
GlaxoSmithKline and other rivals.
He added that Novo had not been charged with any wrong doing
and was fully co-operating with Chinese authorities.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh. Editing by
Jane Merriman)