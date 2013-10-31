(Adds quote)
* Novo says to split its Copenhagen-listed shares
* Sees high single-digit profit, sales growth next year
* Q3 EBIT rises to 7.99 bln DKK, narrowly missing fcasts
* Keeps full-year 2013 guidance unchanged
COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
forecast high single-digit percentage profit and
sales growth next year after reporting a smaller than expected
1.7 percent year on year rise in operating profit in the third
quarter.
The world's biggest insulin producer kept its full-year
guidance for this year unchanged and said it would carry out a
stock split of its B shares listed in Copenhagen.
Operating profit for the third quarter rose to 7.99 billion
Danish crowns ($1.48 billion), compared with an average forecast
for 8.19 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Third quarter sales of modern insulins rose to 9.39 billion
Danish crowns but lagged an average 9.74 billion forecast in the
Reuters poll.
Sales of diabetes drug Victoza rose about 14 percent to 2.85
billion, also lagging forecasts.
"Overall, the result is a little disappointing, especially
in terms of sales," said Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen.
"It is particularly the diabetes sale which is weak in the
third quarter," he said.
Novo said it would split its B shares in a five-for-one
ratio on the Copenhagen stock exchange as of January 9 next
year.
The trading unit of Novo Nordisk B shares listed on the
Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen exchange will be changed from 1 Danish
crown to 0.20 crowns, it said.
($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns)
