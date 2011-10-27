COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) reported forecast-beating profits for the third quarter on Thursday and narrowed its 2011 guidance for revenues and profits in the upper end of a previous range.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 5.61 billion Danish crowns ($1.04 billion) in July-September from 5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, beating analysts' average estimate of 5.34 billion in a Reuters poll.

The world's biggest insulin producer said it expected full-year 2011 sales growth in local currencies to be 10-11 percent, instead of a previous forecast of 9-11 percent.

It guided for 2011 operating profit growth in local currencies of 17-19 percent instead of a previous range of 15-19 percent.

($1 = 5.386 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)