* Q3 EBIT 5.6 bln crowns vs forecast 5.34 bln crowns
* Narrows full-year 2011 guidance to upper range
* Says 2012 outlook reflects unusual uncertainty
COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
(NOVOb.CO) reported forecast-beating third-quarter operating
profit, aided by a 121 percent rise in sales of diabetes
treatment Victoza, and narrowed its 2011 outlook in the upper
end of a previous range.
The world's biggest insulin producer said on Thursday sales
of Victoza, a diabetes treatment that stimulates the body's own
insulin production, rose to 1.5 billion crowns, slightly above
analysts' average 1.41 billion forecast.
The group said its outlook for 2012 reflected the uncertain
times but indicated high single-digit percent sales growth and
close to 10 percent growth in operating profit, both measured in
local currencies.
"In light of the current challenging economic environment in
major countries around the world, providing a financial forecast
for 2012 is currently associated with unusual uncertainty," the
group said in the statement.
Novo Nordisk faces a slowdown of modern insulin sales and
intense generic competition in oral anti-diabetic products and
challenges from healthcare reforms worldwide.
Novo Nordisk said it now expected full-year 2011 sales
growth in local currencies to be 10-11 percent, instead of a
previous forecast of 9-11 percent.
It guided for 2011 operating profit growth in local
currencies of 17-19 percent instead of a previous range of 15-19
percent.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to
5.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion) from 5.1 billion in the
same quarter last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of
5.34 billion in a Reuters poll.
Third-quarter sales rose to 16.5 billion crowns, roughly in
line with a 16.42 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.
($1 = 5.386 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)