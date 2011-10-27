(Adds details, quote)

* Q3 EBIT 5.6 bln crowns vs forecast 5.34 bln crowns

* Narrows full-year 2011 guidance to upper range

* Says 2012 outlook reflects unusual uncertainty

COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 Denmark's Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) reported forecast-beating third-quarter operating profit, aided by a 121 percent rise in sales of diabetes treatment Victoza, and narrowed its 2011 outlook in the upper end of a previous range.

The world's biggest insulin producer said on Thursday sales of Victoza, a diabetes treatment that stimulates the body's own insulin production, rose to 1.5 billion crowns, slightly above analysts' average 1.41 billion forecast.

The group said its outlook for 2012 reflected the uncertain times but indicated high single-digit percent sales growth and close to 10 percent growth in operating profit, both measured in local currencies.

"In light of the current challenging economic environment in major countries around the world, providing a financial forecast for 2012 is currently associated with unusual uncertainty," the group said in the statement.

Novo Nordisk faces a slowdown of modern insulin sales and intense generic competition in oral anti-diabetic products and challenges from healthcare reforms worldwide.

Novo Nordisk said it now expected full-year 2011 sales growth in local currencies to be 10-11 percent, instead of a previous forecast of 9-11 percent.

It guided for 2011 operating profit growth in local currencies of 17-19 percent instead of a previous range of 15-19 percent.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 5.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion) from 5.1 billion in the same quarter last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of 5.34 billion in a Reuters poll.

Third-quarter sales rose to 16.5 billion crowns, roughly in line with a 16.42 billion forecast in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.386 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)