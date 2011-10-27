* Q3 EBIT 5.6 bln crowns vs forecast 5.34 bln crowns
* Hones full-year 2011 guidance to upper range
* 2012 outlook is conservative, reflects unusual
uncertainty-CFO
* Shares jump 6.6 percent, outperforming wider market
(Adds CFO, analysts comments; updates share price)
By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 Drugmaker Novo Nordisk
(NOVOb.CO) honed its 2011 outlook to the upper end of a previous
range and gave an upbeat 2012 outlook on Thursday after
third-quarter profits beat forecasts.
The world's biggest insulin producer said 2012 would see
high single-digit percent sales growth and close to 10 percent
growth in operating profit in local currencies, in spite of
uncertain times and a challenging economic environment.
"It is actually a relatively conservative growth guidance
measured in local currencies," Chief Financial Officer Jesper
Brandgaard told Reuters.
"We fear further healthcare reforms around the world. For
pharmaceutical groups, healthcare reforms mean price
reductions," Brandgaard said.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose
to 5.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion) from 5.1 billion in
the same quarter last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate
of 5.34 billion in a Reuters poll.
The result was aided by a 121 percent rise in sales of
diabetes treatment Victoza to 1.5 billion crowns, slightly above
analysts' average forecast of 1.41 billion.
"We and consensus estimates have once again underestimated
Victoza sales," said DnB NOR analyst Espen Jorgensen.
Shares in Novo Nordisk jumped 6.6 percent to 581.50 crowns
by 0941 GMT, outperforming the European healthcare sector index
which rose 0.7 percent and the Copenhagen bourse's
bluechip index which was up 4.5 percent.
"The third-quarter numbers are better than expected at all
levels, and the company ups its outlook for 2011. But the most
important is that for 2012 they expect sales growth of
high-single digits," Nordea said in a note to clients.
VICTOZA, MODERN INSULINS DRIVE
Sales of modern insulins, which accounted for 43.7 percent
of total group sales, rose to 7.2 billion in line with analysts'
average forecast of 7.19 billion.
"That is particularly positive because it is exactly the
modern insulins which will drive the future," said Sydbank
analyst Soren Hansen.
Sales growth in the third quarter was primarily driven by
North American and international operations, while sales growth
in China was low due to healthcare reforms, the company said.
Novo Nordisk faces intense generic competition in oral
anti-diabetic products and challenges from healthcare reforms
worldwide.
Significant costs related to the expected launch of Novo's
ultra-long-acting insulin Degludec would have an impact on
results next year, the company said.
"All in all this was a solid quarter, albeit consensus was
unusually conservative running in to the quarter, and this
should provide relief that Novo can continue to demonstrate
robust growth despite reinvigorated competition," said Deutsche
Bank in a note.
Novo Nordisk said it now expected full-year 2011 sales
growth in local currencies to be 10-11 percent, instead of a
previous forecast of 9-11 percent.
It guided for 2011 operating profit growth in local
currencies of 17-19 percent instead of a previous range of 15-19
percent.
Third-quarter sales rose to 16.5 billion crowns, roughly in
line with a 16.42 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.
Novo Nordisk said it had increased its 10 billion crowns
share repurchase programme for 2011 by 2 billion based on the
improved outlook for free cash flow generation this year.
($1 = 5.386 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
Helen Massy-Beresford)