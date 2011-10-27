* Q3 EBIT 5.6 bln crowns vs forecast 5.34 bln crowns

* Hones full-year 2011 guidance to upper range

* 2012 outlook is conservative, reflects unusual uncertainty-CFO

* Shares jump 6.6 percent, outperforming wider market (Adds CFO, analysts comments; updates share price)

By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh

COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 Drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) honed its 2011 outlook to the upper end of a previous range and gave an upbeat 2012 outlook on Thursday after third-quarter profits beat forecasts.

The world's biggest insulin producer said 2012 would see high single-digit percent sales growth and close to 10 percent growth in operating profit in local currencies, in spite of uncertain times and a challenging economic environment.

"It is actually a relatively conservative growth guidance measured in local currencies," Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard told Reuters.

"We fear further healthcare reforms around the world. For pharmaceutical groups, healthcare reforms mean price reductions," Brandgaard said.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 5.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion) from 5.1 billion in the same quarter last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of 5.34 billion in a Reuters poll.

The result was aided by a 121 percent rise in sales of diabetes treatment Victoza to 1.5 billion crowns, slightly above analysts' average forecast of 1.41 billion.

"We and consensus estimates have once again underestimated Victoza sales," said DnB NOR analyst Espen Jorgensen.

Shares in Novo Nordisk jumped 6.6 percent to 581.50 crowns by 0941 GMT, outperforming the European healthcare sector index which rose 0.7 percent and the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index which was up 4.5 percent.

"The third-quarter numbers are better than expected at all levels, and the company ups its outlook for 2011. But the most important is that for 2012 they expect sales growth of high-single digits," Nordea said in a note to clients.

VICTOZA, MODERN INSULINS DRIVE

Sales of modern insulins, which accounted for 43.7 percent of total group sales, rose to 7.2 billion in line with analysts' average forecast of 7.19 billion.

"That is particularly positive because it is exactly the modern insulins which will drive the future," said Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen.

Sales growth in the third quarter was primarily driven by North American and international operations, while sales growth in China was low due to healthcare reforms, the company said.

Novo Nordisk faces intense generic competition in oral anti-diabetic products and challenges from healthcare reforms worldwide.

Significant costs related to the expected launch of Novo's ultra-long-acting insulin Degludec would have an impact on results next year, the company said.

"All in all this was a solid quarter, albeit consensus was unusually conservative running in to the quarter, and this should provide relief that Novo can continue to demonstrate robust growth despite reinvigorated competition," said Deutsche Bank in a note.

Novo Nordisk said it now expected full-year 2011 sales growth in local currencies to be 10-11 percent, instead of a previous forecast of 9-11 percent.

It guided for 2011 operating profit growth in local currencies of 17-19 percent instead of a previous range of 15-19 percent.

Third-quarter sales rose to 16.5 billion crowns, roughly in line with a 16.42 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.

Novo Nordisk said it had increased its 10 billion crowns share repurchase programme for 2011 by 2 billion based on the improved outlook for free cash flow generation this year. ($1 = 5.386 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Helen Massy-Beresford)