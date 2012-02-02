BRIEF-Stephen Sherwin to from Rigel Pharmaceuticals board
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
COPENHAGEN Feb 2 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Thursday stood by its 2012 operating profit growth outlook and slightly raised its sales estimate after fourth-quarter profits beat analysts' average estimates.
The world's largest producer of insulin said it saw 2012 sales growth measured in local currencies of 7-11 percent, up from previous guidance for high single-digit sales growth.
It said it expected 2012 operating profit growth measured in local currencies of around 10 percent, keeping an earlier forecast.
The group said it would initiate a share buy-back programme worth 12 billion Danish crowns ($2.13 billion) in 2012 and proposed a 40 percent increase in dividend to 14 crowns per share.
($1 = 5.6324 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017