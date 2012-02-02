COPENHAGEN Feb 2 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Thursday stood by its 2012 operating profit growth outlook and slightly raised its sales estimate after fourth-quarter profits beat analysts' average estimates.

The world's largest producer of insulin said it saw 2012 sales growth measured in local currencies of 7-11 percent, up from previous guidance for high single-digit sales growth.

It said it expected 2012 operating profit growth measured in local currencies of around 10 percent, keeping an earlier forecast.

The group said it would initiate a share buy-back programme worth 12 billion Danish crowns ($2.13 billion) in 2012 and proposed a 40 percent increase in dividend to 14 crowns per share.

