BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Thursday that it would provide an update on whether or not to list its IT subsidiary NNIT on January 30, when it provides its next earnings report.
Novo Nordisk had been expected to finalise a decision on the Initial Public Offering (IPO) this year after saying in January it would consider listing NNIT..
"The assessment is still ongoing and an update is now expected to be provided in connection with the full year result for 2014," the company said in its third-quarter report. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri