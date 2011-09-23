(Correcting spelling of analogue in second paragraph)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
(NOVOb.CO) said the European Committee for Medicinal Products
for Human Use (CHMP) has expressed a positive view on extended
use of the company's insulin treatment Levemir (insulin detemir)
in children aged two to five years with type 1 diabetes.
The world's biggest insulin producer said in a statement on
Friday it expected the European Commission to extend the
marketing authorisation for insulin detemir within the coming
months, making it the only basal insulin analogue for the use in
such a young patient group.
An insulin analogue is an engineered form of insulin as
opposed to natural insulin.
Novo Nordisk said data reviewed by the CHMP showed that
children aged two to five years treated with insulin detemir
plus a fast-acting insulin analogue experienced a lower rate of
low blood-sugar levels both day and night, compared to those
taking human basal insulin and insulin aspart, also a
fast-acting insulin analogue.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)