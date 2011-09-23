(Correcting spelling of analogue in second paragraph)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Denmark's Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has expressed a positive view on extended use of the company's insulin treatment Levemir (insulin detemir) in children aged two to five years with type 1 diabetes.

The world's biggest insulin producer said in a statement on Friday it expected the European Commission to extend the marketing authorisation for insulin detemir within the coming months, making it the only basal insulin analogue for the use in such a young patient group.

An insulin analogue is an engineered form of insulin as opposed to natural insulin.

Novo Nordisk said data reviewed by the CHMP showed that children aged two to five years treated with insulin detemir plus a fast-acting insulin analogue experienced a lower rate of low blood-sugar levels both day and night, compared to those taking human basal insulin and insulin aspart, also a fast-acting insulin analogue. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)