COPENHAGEN, April 22 Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it had launched its Saxenda obesity drug in the United States, a long-awaited milestone that will provide a new revenue stream for the Danish drugmaker.

Novo Nordisk said it expected to launch the drug in other markets later this year. The company has said before it expected sales from the drug to amount to $1 billion a year.

