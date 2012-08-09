COPENHAGEN Aug 9 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
said on Thursday the company had no plans to carry
out a split of its stock which has risen 40 percent since the
start of the year.
The company's most recent stock split was in 2007.
"We have no current plans for a stock split," Chief
Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard said in a webcast following
its second-quarter results which beat forecasts.
Brandgaard also said Novo Nordisk was challenged in the
Japanese market and must launch its long-lasting insulin Tresiba
in the country to change its fortune.
Novo Nordisk on Thursday raised full-year guidance after
second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat forecasts on
the back of strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern
insulins.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh)