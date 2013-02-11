* FDA demands new study on Tresiba's cardiovascular safety
* Novo CEO "surprised and disappointed"
* $2.8 bln consensus sales forecast for 2017 set to fall
* Setback is positive for Sanofi's rival product Lantus
* Novo shares tumble 12.5 percent, Sanofi gains 4.5 percent
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Feb 11 U.S. regulators refused to
approve Novo Nordisk's new long-acting insulin
Tresiba until it conducts extra tests for potential heart risks,
dealing a major blow to a key product for the Danish drugmaker.
Shares in Novo, the world's leading insulin maker and the
most valuable company in the Nordic region, slumped 12.5 percent
as it said the decision would make it harder to meet long-term
financial targets. Rival insulin producer Sanofi rose
4.5 percent.
At one stage, Novo shares were down as much as 17 percent on
Monday, their biggest daily decline since 2002.
As the world suffers from an epidemic of type 2 diabetes
tied to over-eating and lack of exercise, demand for treatments
has snowballed. Novo has benefited more than any other company
because it is so focused on diabetes, lifting its shares to a
lofty premium over other European drugmakers.
Novo said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had
requested additional data from a trial focused on cardiovascular
effects before it would consider approving Tresiba and related
product Ryzodeg.
The drugmaker, which is banking on Tresiba to keep it in the
lead in diabetes care, said late on Sunday it could not provide
the data in 2013 and Chief Scientific Officer Mads Thomsen later
told Reuters it would not be ready in 2014 either.
"It is a really bad situation," said Sydbank analyst Soren
Hansen, who expects a delay of two or three years.
Tim Anderson of Bernstein said the best that Novo could now
hope for was that Tresiba made it to market in 2015, assuming
the new trial enrolls patients quickly and the FDA requires only
partial data and not full completion.
Waiting for all the data could delay approval to 2017 or
2018, he said, and if the study reveals new risks it may never
be approved.
Thomsen said he hoped to start talks with the FDA this week
to find out exactly what data it required and how long a new
study might take.
The setback for Tresiba, also known as degludec, is good
news for rival makers of insulin medicines, notably France's
Sanofi, whose Lantus product is threatened by Novo's newer
ultra-long-lasting treatment.
Most investors had expected a green light from the U.S.
watchdog, following a positive recommendation from an advisory
panel to the FDA last November, despite earlier signals that
there might be heart issues with the medicine.
Optimism about Tresiba and Ryzodeg - which combines degludec
with another formulation of insulin - was further boosted by
approval in Europe, where both drugs won a final go-ahead last
month. They have also been approved in Japan.
CONFOUNDS EXPECTATIONS
Analysts had been expecting Tresiba and Ryzodeg to sell some
$2.8 billion annually by 2017, according to consensus forecasts
compiled by Thomson Reuters Pharma. Those numbers look set to
fall sharply, since the lucrative U.S. market was seen making up
more than half of the total.
Novo Chief Executive Lars Sorensen said the U.S. setback
would have no impact on the group's plans for the roll-out or
pricing of the drugs in Europe and Japan.
The FDA's decision to issue Novo with a so-called "complete
response letter" confounded expectations. Such letters are
issued when the U.S. agency determines that an application
cannot be approved in its existing form.
"We are surprised and disappointed to receive this letter,
but we acknowledge this decision by the FDA and will work with
the agency to determine the best path forward to completing the
review," Sorensen said.
Novo received the letter on Feb. 8 but only made it public
on Sunday.
In fact, concerns about the cardiovascular safety of Tresiba
are not a complete surprise, although Novo and most analysts had
thought the issue had been resolved.
The FDA advisers' meeting last year expressed concern about
a trend toward higher incidence of adverse heart events with the
new insulin than with older ones. However, the differences seen
in 16 large clinical trials were not statistically significant.
In addition to calling for new trials on Tresiba's heart
safety, the FDA said approval for Tresiba and Ryzodeg could not
be granted until violations cited in a Dec. 12 warning letter
had been resolved.
The FDA is very cautious about the safety profile of new
diabetes treatments, following controversy over
GlaxoSmithKline's Avandia pill, which was linked to
serious heart problems after being on the market for years.
Novo said the FDA's decision not to grant approval at the
present time was not expected to impact its financial forecasts
significantly for the current year.
The big concern of investors, though, is that a lengthy
delay in getting Tresiba launched in the world's biggest drugs
market will seriously undermine Novo's ability to stay ahead of
rivals such as Sanofi and Eli Lilly.
Mark Clark of Deutsche Bank said the setback would be seen
as "unequivocally good news" for Sanofi's long-acting insulin
Lantus, which is the French company's biggest-selling product,
with sales this year expected to reach some $6.6 billion, 62
percent of which will come from the United States.
($1 = 0.7474 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler and Ole Mikkelsen;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Mark Potter)