COPENHAGEN Nov 27 Denmark's Novo Nordisk on Tuesday said new data showed an advantage for type two diabetes patients given its diabetes drug Victoza compared with rival drugs from Merck & Co and Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The world's biggest insulin producer said in a statement that more type two diabetes patients given Victoza achieved an average blood sugar level below seven percent than those given Merck's sitagliptin (Januvia) or Amylin's exenatid BID.

For non-diabetics, the usual blood sugar level is between 4 and five percent, while a level of 6.5 percent is considered good blood sugar control for people with diabetes.

Improving blood sugar control can help reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

The study had monitored patients given Victoza (liraglutide) over 26 weeks, compared with patients given the two rival treatments, Novo Nordisk said.