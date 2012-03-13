(Adds dropped word "its" in first paragraph; also corrects spelling of "dividend" in third paragraph)

MOSCOW, March 13 Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) said on Tuesday that it plans to invest more than $1.2 billion from its own funds by the end of the decade in expanding the port's capacity.

The company also said that it sees 2012 revenue at around $1.2-$1.3 billion, while its loadings turnover should increase to 170 million tonnes from 157 million tonnes last year.

It also said that its dividend payout on 2011 results will total 450 million roubles ($15.19 million).

The company is in the middle of a battle between the economy ministry and Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin over privatisation of the 20-percent state's stake in the port.

The economy ministry said last month that it is against a transfer of the state stake's in the company to oil company Rosneft - an idea that Sechin had proposed to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin earlier this year. ($1 = 29.6325 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Bowker)