MOSCOW, April 16 Russian port Novorossiisk
said on Monday its net profit fell by 49.5
percent last year to $130.5 million due to interest expenses and
a currency exchange loss.
Interest payments on debt amounted to $144.6 million in
2011, while the currency exchange loss came to $168 million,
Andrei Bubnov, deputy head of the company's finance department,
told journalists.
The company's debt stood at $2.38 billion.
The company, based on the Black Sea, saw its 2011 revenue
grow 65.2 percent to $1.05 billion and earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 32.3
percent to $550.3 million, Bubnov said.
