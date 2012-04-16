MOSCOW, April 16 Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft supported the idea of handing over the state's 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) to oil major Rosneft, a letter sent by the companies' presidents showed.

The plan, introduced earlier this year by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, will see private Summa Group, which owns most of NCSP together with Transneft and currently holds operating control of the port, become a minority shareholder.

According to a letter to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin seen by Reuters, Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev and Rosneft CEO Eduard Khudainatov asked Putin to support Sechin's suggestion of selling the NCSP stake to Rosneft and allowing it to buy a further 5 percent from Russian Railways and TransCreditBank.

If Rosneft takes over the state's shares in NCSP, the government would effectively assume control of the port. NSCP, on the Black Sea, handles about 25 percent of Russia's crude oil exports and operates its largest grain terminal.

The Russian government last summer hired Morgan Stanley to manage the sale of NCSP, planned for this year.

Ziyavuddin Magomedov's Summa Group had expressed interest in increasing its stake. It is involved in projects ranging from oil to telecoms, has stakes in two grain export terminals in NCSP and, according to sources, has expressed interest in buying the state's stake in United Grain Co, which controls one of the two terminals.

Rosneft declined to comment. Transneft was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)