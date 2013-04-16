MOSCOW, April 16 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group, a major outlet for oil and grain exports from Russia, said on Tuesday its board of directors recommended paying 0.0236 roubles per share in 2012 dividends.

Novorossiysk paid 452,605 million roubles ($14.43 million) in 2011 dividends or 0.0235 roubles per share, compared to 454,916 million roubles ($14.50 million) for 2012.