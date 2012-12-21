MOSCOW Dec 21 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port
Group (NCSP), Russia's biggest ports operator after
taking over Primorsk Trade Port last year, reported a sharp rise
in profits on Friday but said the economic outlook remained
uncertain.
Net profit for the first nine months of the year were up 345
percent at $319.7 million, boosted by a $96 million foreign
exchange gain due to the rouble's strengthening against the
dollar while conversely the result a year ago was eroded by a
forex loss, the firm said in a statement.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) increased 16 percent to $469 million,
which the company said was due to a rise in high-margin grain
exports and a tight control of costs.
Overall revenue was up just 0.5 percent at $785.9 as total
cargo turnover increased by 3.5 percent to 121.4 million tonnes,
including a 110.5 percent rise in grain throughputs to 6.4
million tonnes.
"Our results reflect the underlying robustness of our
business, and our successful efforts to improve operational
efficiency, but macroeconomic uncertainty still remains a
significant factor for the future," said Chief Executive Rado
Antolovic.
"Looking forward, we retain our stance of cautious
optimism," he added.