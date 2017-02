MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian port Novorossiysk (NCSPq.L) said on Wednesday its net profit rose 141 percent to $307.99 million in the first half of 2011, from $127.92 for the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased to $494.12 million from $348.27 million recorded in the first six months of 2010, according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company said in a report. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing By Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)