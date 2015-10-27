By Teis Jensen
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Novozymes launched
a new enzyme for biofuel production on Tuesday aimed at
regaining sales growth and market share in the U.S. market.
The Danish company said the product, Avantec Amp, improves
yield and throughput in corn ethanol production and
significantly reduces the need for urea, surfactants and
ammonia.
A typical ethanol plant would be able to increase net profit
by $2.5 million by using the product, Novozymes said, an
important selling point as biofuel makers' margins have been
pressured due to low oil prices recently.
"We are enthusiastic, but also aware that we are in a tough
market. We hope it can help us to win market share and grow
revenue," Peter Halling, vice president for biofuel, told
Reuters.
The world's largest industrial enzyme maker has lost around
5 percentage points in market share in the U.S. bioethanol
enzymes market in the past 12 months and now has a share of
around 55 percent, a spokesman said. Its main rivals are Dupont
and Dutch firm DSM.
Novozymes' enzymes have been aimed at producing better
ethanol yields.
But as ethanol prices have fallen together with oil prices,
ethanol producers have increased production of the side product
DDGS, used for animal feed, for which prices have gone up.
Novozymes' biofuel unit reported negative organic growth for
the third quarter last week.
The division counts for just under 20 percent of overall
annual revenues but it has been touted as a future growth
driver. Novozymes also makes enzymes for detergents, food,
animal feed and beverages.
Halling said the new product would have only a modest sales
impact in the fourth quarter but that Novozymes hoped it would
gradually ramp up in the coming quarters.
"It is too early to say if it is a blockbuster or not. We
will find out over the coming quarters," Halling said.
Novozymes launched a biofuel enzyme called Liquozyme LpH in
the third quarter, targeted at low- and mid-tier customers.
