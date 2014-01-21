STOCKHOLM Jan 21 Novozymes A/S : * Says 2014 is expected to show a continuation of trends seen in 2013 - as a

result, the outlook for 2014 is positive with good underlying sales and EBIT

growth * FY 2014 outlook - all in all, including the bioag alliance, Novozymes expects

organic and lcy sales growth of 6-9%, sales growth in dkk of 4-7% * FY 2014 outlook - EBIT growth of 6-9% and an EBIT margin of 25-26%