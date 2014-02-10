UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Denmark's Novozymes A/S said in a statement on Monday: * Novozymes and Monsanto complete closing of the BioAg alliance * The announcement follows the satisfaction of relevant closing conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals * Both companies will now focus on implementing the long-term strategic alliance * The BioAg Alliance will discover, develop and sell microbial solutions that enable farmers worldwide to increase crop yields with less input
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources