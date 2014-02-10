COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Denmark's Novozymes A/S said in a statement on Monday: * Novozymes and Monsanto complete closing of the BioAg alliance * The announcement follows the satisfaction of relevant closing conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals * Both companies will now focus on implementing the long-term strategic alliance * The BioAg Alliance will discover, develop and sell microbial solutions that enable farmers worldwide to increase crop yields with less input