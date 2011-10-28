COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes (NZYMb.CO) reported a bigger-than-forecast rise in profits for the third quarter on Friday though high uncertainty led it to lower its sales growth outlook for 2011 to the lower end of an earlier range.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 631 million Danish crowns ($119.9 million) in July-September from 591 million in the same quarter last year.

The result beat an average expectation of a rise to 610 million crowns in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts whose EBIT estimates ranged from 568 million to 663 million crowns.

Novozymes, the world's leading industrial enzymes producer, forecast 2011 EBIT growth would be 9-11 percent instead of a previous range of 8-11 percent but lowered its estimate for sales growth in Danish crowns to around 8 percent from an earlier range of 8-11 percent.

"With the expectation that customers will continue to be cautious in the fourth quarter, we have adjusted our full-year sales growth expectations to the lower end of the previously given ranges," Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said in the statement. ($1 = 5.264 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)