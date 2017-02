COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes (NZYMb.CO) can increase sales faster than the market in 2011 but the bioethanol market is expected to show relatively low growth next year, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

CFO Benny Loft told Reuters the company's activities were running as expected though the market was not growing as fast as forecast.

Novozymes earlier on Friday reported a bigger-than-forecast rise in profits for the third quarter but high uncertainty led it to lower its sales growth outlook for 2011 to the lower end of an earlier range. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)