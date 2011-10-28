* Q3 EBIT 631 mln DKK vs forecast of 610 mln in Reuters poll

* Company lowers 2011 sales outlook, ups EBIT view

* Shares fall 2.2 pct (Adds details, quotes; updates share price)

By John Acher and Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 Novozymes A/S (NZYMb.CO), the world's leading industrial enyzmes maker, is keeping a tight grip on costs to help raise profits this year as sales growth looks set to be slower than originally forecast.

The Danish company, whose enzymes are used to make consumer products from detergents to biofuels, said general uncertainty about the global economic situation had made customers behave more cautiously, and that cautious behaviour would continue throughout the year.

Novozymes forecast 2011 profit (EBIT) growth would be between 9 and 11 percent instead of a previous range of 8 to 11 percent, but lowered its estimate for sales growth in Danish crowns to around 8 percent from an earlier range of 8 to 11 percent.

Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said in a statement on the company's third-quarter earnings that some customers were holding back on their purchases due to the heightened economic uncertainty.

"As a consequence, and with the expectation that customers will continue to be cautious in the fourth quarter, we have adjusted our full-year sales growth expectations to the lower end of the previously given ranges," Riisgaard said.

"However, more significant changes to the global demand situation have not been included in the full-year guidance," the company said.

Growth in household care enzymes, the biggest category, continued to be driven by increased use of enzymes in detergents to enhance wash performance, enable low-temperature washing, and replace conventional chemicals.

Novozymes said strong nine-month sales growth enabled it to keep up its margin despite higher raw material costs and negative currency effects.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 631 million Danish crowns ($119.9 million) in July-September from 591 million in the same quarter last year.

The result beat an average expectation of 610 million crowns in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts, but came within the range of estimates.

Analysts said that Novozymes' forecast-beating results for the third quarter masked softness in its main enzymes operations as revenue growth stemmed largely from a jump in its smaller biopharma and micro-organism businesses.

"The first impression is that it looks fine," said Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen. "But if one dives a little deeper then there are signs of weakness."

Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft told Reuters: "We have carried out the activities related to research and market presence that we wanted to carry out (in 2011), but we must say that the market we live in is not growing as strongly."

Loft said Novozymes had shown for years that it could grow faster than its markets.

"We maintain that capability also in the current year," he said. "That capability is terribly important for us, and we will do whatever is necessary to ensure that it continues."

Novozymes stood by its previous forecast for its EBIT margin this year to be around 22 percent. The margin stood at 23.3 percent in the first nine months of the year, up from 23.2 a year ago, implying a lower margin in the fourth quarter.

Loft said a strong focus on cost control enabled the company to expand its activities while keeping up its margin.

"As we expand, we are expanding in areas where the cost level is lower -- among others in India and China," he said.

Novozymes shares fell 2.2 percent by 1248 GMT, against a 0.5 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse blue chip index .

Third-quarter revenues grew nearly 7 percent year-on-year to 2.69 billion crowns, roughly meeting expectations, but analysts said that much of the growth stemmed from the biopharma and micro-organism businesses and not the main enzymes operations.

Novozymes, which also supplies enzymes for production of biofuels, has pinned big hopes on a take-off of second-generation bioethanol made of non-food plant material.

Loft said that the company expects relatively low growth in the biofuel industry in 2012. (Additional reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)