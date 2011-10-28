* Q3 EBIT 631 mln DKK vs forecast of 610 mln in Reuters poll
* Company lowers 2011 sales outlook, ups EBIT view
* Shares fall 2.2 pct
(Adds details, quotes; updates share price)
By John Acher and Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 Novozymes A/S (NZYMb.CO), the
world's leading industrial enyzmes maker, is keeping a tight
grip on costs to help raise profits this year as sales growth
looks set to be slower than originally forecast.
The Danish company, whose enzymes are used to make consumer
products from detergents to biofuels, said general uncertainty
about the global economic situation had made customers behave
more cautiously, and that cautious behaviour would continue
throughout the year.
Novozymes forecast 2011 profit (EBIT) growth would be
between 9 and 11 percent instead of a previous range of 8 to 11
percent, but lowered its estimate for sales growth in Danish
crowns to around 8 percent from an earlier range of 8 to 11
percent.
Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said in a statement on the
company's third-quarter earnings that some customers were
holding back on their purchases due to the heightened economic
uncertainty.
"As a consequence, and with the expectation that customers
will continue to be cautious in the fourth quarter, we have
adjusted our full-year sales growth expectations to the lower
end of the previously given ranges," Riisgaard said.
"However, more significant changes to the global demand
situation have not been included in the full-year guidance," the
company said.
Growth in household care enzymes, the biggest category,
continued to be driven by increased use of enzymes in
detergents to enhance wash performance, enable low-temperature
washing, and replace conventional chemicals.
Novozymes said strong nine-month sales growth enabled it to
keep up its margin despite higher raw material costs and
negative currency effects.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 631 million
Danish crowns ($119.9 million) in July-September from 591
million in the same quarter last year.
The result beat an average expectation of 610 million crowns
in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts, but came within the range of
estimates.
Analysts said that Novozymes' forecast-beating results for
the third quarter masked softness in its main enzymes operations
as revenue growth stemmed largely from a jump in its smaller
biopharma and micro-organism businesses.
"The first impression is that it looks fine," said Alm.
Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen. "But if one dives a
little deeper then there are signs of weakness."
Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft told Reuters: "We have
carried out the activities related to research and market
presence that we wanted to carry out (in 2011), but we must say
that the market we live in is not growing as strongly."
Loft said Novozymes had shown for years that it could grow
faster than its markets.
"We maintain that capability also in the current year," he
said. "That capability is terribly important for us, and we will
do whatever is necessary to ensure that it continues."
Novozymes stood by its previous forecast for its EBIT margin
this year to be around 22 percent. The margin stood at 23.3
percent in the first nine months of the year, up from 23.2 a
year ago, implying a lower margin in the fourth quarter.
Loft said a strong focus on cost control enabled the company
to expand its activities while keeping up its margin.
"As we expand, we are expanding in areas where the cost
level is lower -- among others in India and China," he said.
Novozymes shares fell 2.2 percent by 1248 GMT, against a 0.5
percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse blue chip index .
Third-quarter revenues grew nearly 7 percent year-on-year to
2.69 billion crowns, roughly meeting expectations, but analysts
said that much of the growth stemmed from the biopharma and
micro-organism businesses and not the main enzymes operations.
Novozymes, which also supplies enzymes for production of
biofuels, has pinned big hopes on a take-off of
second-generation bioethanol made of non-food plant material.
Loft said that the company expects relatively low growth in
the biofuel industry in 2012.
(Additional reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes
and Jane Merriman)