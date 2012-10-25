* Q3 EBIT 720 mln DKK, vs consensus 631 mln

* Still sees EBIT up 11-14 pct in 2012

* Bioenergy enzymes sales fall as U.S. ethanol output drops

* Narrows sales outlook to bottom of fcast range

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes said a larger than expected rise in third-quarter earnings helped offset the impact of falling ethanol production in the drought-hit United States.

The company, whose enzymes are used in the production of many consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, reported solid sales growth for its detergent enzymes in emerging markets helping it reiterate its outlook for full-year profits.

Novozymes now sees full-year sales growth of 7 percent, at the lower end of its forecast in August for 7-9 percent.

"Enzyme sales to the Household Care and animal feed industries performed well as anticipated, but sales growth in the bioenergy area remains challenged. As a consequence, expectations for full-year sales growth have been adjusted," Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said.

Sales of bioenergy enzymes, which account for around 15 percent of turnover, fell 1 percent in the first nine months of the year amid lower U.S. ethanol production. Bioenergy enzymes would be lower in the fourth quarter than a year ago, Novozymes said.

Earlier this month, ethanol production in the United States fell to its lowest level since data was released in June 2010 hit largely by soaring prices for corn due to drought. Corn is the main feedstock used to produce ethanol in the country and enzymes are used to break down corn into sugars that can be fermented into ethanol.

Novozymes said household care enzymes, which includes detergent enzymes and makes up a third of turnover, would be the main contributor after 14 percent growth in the first nine months helped by solid emerging market growth.

Novozymes, which shares the biofuel enzymes market with U.S. chemicals group DuPont, now expects U.S. ethanol output to drop 5 percent this year, to 13.3 billion gallons, down from its August forecast for a 4 percent fall.

Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft told Reuters Novozymes was not losing market share within bioenergy enzymes in the U.S., and he saw no signs of slowing growth for detergent enzymes.

Novozymes stood by guidance for operating profit growth of 11-14 percent this year after the profit grew to 720 million crowns ($125 million) in the third quarter from a year-ago 631 million, beating a forecast of 689 million in a Reuters poll.

Its shares were up 0.7 percent at 0907 GMT, in line with the wider market in Copenhagen, taking a year-to-date rise to 2 percent.