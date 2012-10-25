UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Oct 25 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes posted a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday but narrowed its 2012 sales guidance to the low end of a previous forecast range.
Earnings before interest and tax rose to 720 million crowns ($125.2 million) in the July to September quarter from a year-earlier 631 million, against an average forecast of 689 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in production of many consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, stood by guidance for operating profit growth of 11-14 percent this year.
($1 = 5.7514 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources