COPENHAGEN Oct 25 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes posted a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday but narrowed its 2012 sales guidance to the low end of a previous forecast range.

Earnings before interest and tax rose to 720 million crowns ($125.2 million) in the July to September quarter from a year-earlier 631 million, against an average forecast of 689 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in production of many consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, stood by guidance for operating profit growth of 11-14 percent this year.

($1 = 5.7514 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)