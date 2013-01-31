BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
COPENHAGEN Jan 31 Denmark's Novozymes A/S said on Thursday: * Acquires enzyme business from Canadian Iogen Corporation * Acquires Iogen Bio-Products, the industrial enzyme business of
Ottawa-based Iogen Corporation for CAD 67.5 million * Sees potential earn-out payments of up to CAD 12.5 million * Acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on Novozymes' sales
growth in 2013 of around 0.5 percentage point depending on when the
acquisition is closed
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: