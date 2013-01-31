COPENHAGEN Jan 31 Denmark's Novozymes A/S said on Thursday: * Acquires enzyme business from Canadian Iogen Corporation * Acquires Iogen Bio-Products, the industrial enzyme business of

Ottawa-based Iogen Corporation for CAD 67.5 million * Sees potential earn-out payments of up to CAD 12.5 million * Acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on Novozymes' sales

growth in 2013 of around 0.5 percentage point depending on when the

acquisition is closed