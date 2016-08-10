* Novozymes lowers 2016 sales guidance, shares drop 11 pct
* Innovation and product launches should drive growth
* 6-7 pct sales growth not a target for next year
* Corn product to boost weak growth in Monsanto alliance
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 Novozymes, a
Danish maker of enzymes and micro-organisms used in agriculture
and to produce fuel, is relying on new products to restore sales
momentum, its chief executive said on Wednesday but warned
investors that the process could take time.
The company lowered its forecast for organic sales growth
this year to only 2-4 percent from 3-5 percent when it published
its second quarter results on Wednesday. Its shares fell by as
much as 11 percent after the report.
Chief Executive Peder Holk Nielsen said he was confident of
returning to more typical sales growth levels of 6-7 percent
over the next four years.
"It's our pipeline, our innovation, that should drive it,"
Nielsen told Reuters in an interview at his office in the
company headquarters in Bagsvaerd near Copenhagen on Wednesday.
"We will return to something that looks like our historical
growth of 6 to 7 percent within in this decade," he said. "In
our plans it will be built up, and our innovation pipeline
supports that very well".
Novozymes, whose peers include Dupont and Dutch firm
DSM, produces enzymes that replace chemical agents in
detergents and speed production of food, animal feed and
corn-based bioethanol fuel.
The business had flourished since being spun off from Novo
Nordisk in 2000, but lower energy prices have hit demand for its
enzymes used in the production of advanced biofuel and an
alliance with U.S. seed company Monsanto is yet to pay
off.
SLOWER GROWTH
Novozymes has a longer-term goal to lift organic sales
growth to 8-10 percent but said in January that growth "from
2017 and through to the end of this decade is expected to be in
line with the historical performance of 6-7 percent".
When asked on Wednesday if the company might reach the 6-7
percent target only in 2020, Nielsen said: "I would not read it
like that. But in principle I suppose you could read it like
that".
Last year organic sales growth slipped to 4 percent, from 7
percent each of the two previous years.
Novozymes has been hit by a lower oil price that has slowed
the development of so-called advanced biofuel, which was once
expected to power sales growth.
The alliance with Monsanto, dubbed BioAg, is seen by
analysts as an increasingly important source of growth for the
company now that progress for advanced biofuel has slowed.
But in the first half of 2016 sales from the alliance fell
due to weaker demand from cash-strapped U.S. soybean farmers.
Novozymes expects a new product for corn, that will be
launched late this year, to help to boost sales.
The hope is that up to 500 million acres of crops should be
treated with BioAg's products by 2025, up from around 60 million
today.
The alliance is focused on developing micro-organisms such
as bacteria and fungi that can protect crops from pests and
diseases and enhance plant productivity and fertility.
(Editing by Keith Weir)