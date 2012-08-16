UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes reported a rise in operating profits for the first half roughly matching forecasts, driven by strong sales of enzymes for detergents, and raised full-year earnings guidance. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.35 billion Danish crowns ($222.76 million) in the first six months of the year from 1.21 billion in the first half last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a rise to 1.32 billion in a Reuters poll. "Sales to some of the industries we serve, such as Household Care, are doing great," Chief Executive Steen Riisgaard said in a statement. "However, for other industries we serve - especially the U.S. biofuel industry - 2012 will be a more challenging year than previously expected." Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in production of many consumer goods from detergents to biofuels, raised guidance for 2012 EBIT growth to 11-14 percent from an earlier forecast of 9-12 percent. It bumped up its 2012 EBIT margin forecast to 23-24 percent from an earlier range of 22-23 percent, but lowered its sales growth in Danish crowns to 7-9 percent from 7-11 percent. ($1 = 6.0604 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources