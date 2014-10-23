UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes reported third quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and raised its full-year outlook for operating profit growth.
The firm's operating profit rose to 831 million Danish crowns ($141 million), above a forecast for 785 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
For the full year, the firm now sees operating profit growth of 14 to 15 percent, up from a previous guidance for 9 to 11 percent. Net profit growth is now seen at 13 to 14 percent, also up from 9 to 11 percent.
(1 US dollar = 5.8871 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources