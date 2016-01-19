(Repeats item to additional subscribers with no changes)

COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Danish enzyme maker Novozymes said on Tuesday operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2015 was roughly in line with analysts' expectations, but trimmed its longer-term sales forecasts.

Revenue for the quarter came in at 3.45 billion Danish crowns ($498.3 million) against a forecast for 3.49 billion in a Reuters poll. The company made an operating profit of 962 million crowns compared with 959 million expected by analysts.

It said it saw annual organic sales growth of 6-7 percent through to 2020. That was a reduction from the 8-10 percent target through 2020 it had previously announced.

($1 = 6.8629 Danish crowns)