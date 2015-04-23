* Dollar helps Novozymes to lift forecasts

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, April 23 Novozymes, the world's largest maker of industrial enzymes, raised its 2015 forecasts on Thursday thanks to a strong U.S. dollar but analysts focused on a worrying stagnation in its main business.

The Danish company makes enzymes that speed up or improve chemical processes in a variety of industries. It now expects operating profit and revenues this year to be 3 percentage points higher in Danish crowns than previously forecast.

But organic revenue growth in its main detergents division slipped in the first quarter and is likely to continue to fall. Its biofuel segment, billed as a big growth driver, has been hampered by regulatory uncertainty in the United States.

Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft said the company had lowered its expectations for the detergent business, which accounts for a third of all sales, to 3-4 percent organic growth from 5-6 percent.

"It's mainly due to the development in the United States, where we see strong competition between detergent makers, and that consumers are buying cheaper detergents with a lower level of enzymes," he told Reuters.

Novozymes shares, which opened in positive territory, fell 3.3 percent by 0835 GMT

"That's not optimal," Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said of the weak detergent business, "but it should be a short term disturbance. It will definitely affect the coming quarters but it won't be a fundamental shift."

U.S. producers of ethanol for biofuels are also watching their costs, Imsgard added. In this segment, which accounts for 18 percent of sales, Novozymes makes enzymes that help break down feedstock into sugars.

Novozymes said it saw 2015 operating profit growing 15-17 percent in Danish crowns from an earlier forecast of 12-14 percent. Sales should rise 16-18 percent, above an earlier forecast of a 13-15 percent increase.

Despite weakness in the detergent division its expectation for underlying sales and earnings development remains flat.

Operating profit rose to 979 million Danish crowns ($140 million) in the quarter from 923 million crowns a year ago, above a forecast of 953 million crowns in a Reuters poll . ($1 = 6.9699 Danish crowns) (Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Keith Weir)