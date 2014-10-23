* Q3 operating profit 831 mln DKK vs 785 mln forecast
* Full-year profit outlook raised partly due to strong
dollar
* Shares rise as much as 9 percent, highest one-day rise in
3 yrs
(Adds detail on new product launches, CEO quotes, context)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 Novozymes shares
recorded their biggest one-day rise in three years on Thursday
after the Danish industrial enzymes maker raised its full-year
profit forecast.
The outlook upgrade followed a rise in quarterly profit
driven by strong sales in its household products division as the
company launched a range of more powerful washing powder
detergent enzymes which proved successful.
Shares in the company rose as much as 9 percent, the biggest
gainers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index,
after it said it now expects operating profit growth of 14-15
percent for 2014, up from a previous guidance of 9-11 percent.
Novozymes posted a 10 percent year-on-year rise
third-quarter operating profit to 831 million Danish crowns
($141 million) - above a forecast for 785 million crowns in a
Reuters poll.
At its household division, which mainly makes detergent
enzymes and accounts for over a third of group revenue, sales
rose 6 percent to 1.14 billion crowns - slightly above the 1.12
billion expected by the analysts and much higher than the 1
percent growth in the second quarter.
Novozymes is the world's largest producer of enzymes, which
can be used in washing powder as well as in food, beer, animal
feed and bioethanol fuel. In 2013 it had earnings before
interest and tax - EBIT, or operating profit - of 2.9 billion
crowns.
Analysts had started to doubt whether the company would be
able to reach its organic sales growth target of more than 10
percent annually from 2015 onwards as the commercialisation of
advanced bioethanol continues to progress slowly.
Concerns were compounded when sales in the household
division - a traditional growth area - increased by only 1
percent in the second quarter. That sent its shares down over 6
percent when it announced the results in August.
"There has been great concern up until this report, but they
delivered, and delivered way more than expected in both margins
and bottom line," Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen
said on Thursday.
STRONG DOLLAR
The company said the household division had launched several
new detergent products which had sold well. It said the new
enzymes improved cleaning, allowed lower-temperature washing and
replaced traditional chemicals in detergents.
"If we make innovation that makes a difference for the
consumers then in all likelihood the detergent makers will take
advantage of that innovation and bring it to the consumers,"
Chief Executive Peder Holk Nielsen told Reuters Insider.
"So even in a time where consumers are a bit reluctant to
spend more money we can actually grow the business. And I think
the third quarter is a good example of that," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Benny Loft said the full-year profit
forecast hike was also down to exchange rates trends -
particularly the strong dollar which boosted U.S sales.
The Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, lost 50 ores
to the dollar in the third quarter to stand at around 5.95 per
dollar at the end of September, from 5.45 at the beginning of
July.
As more than a third of Novozymes' sales is in North
America, mainly for the U.S. bioethanol industry, the company
has gained from the strengthening of the dollar.
Shares in the company, which have risen 13.9 percent so far
in 2014, were up 7.5 percent at 260.60 crowns at 1320 GMT.
Copenhagen's benchmark OMX index was up 0.5
percent.
(US dollar = 5.8871 Danish crown)
