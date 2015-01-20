* 2014 operating profit 3.38 bln DKK vs forecast 3.33 bln

* Sees 2015 operating profit up 12-14 pct

* Trims long-term sales growth forecast on slower biofuels

* Shares jump 9 pct to record high on buyback, dividend (Adds CFO comment, analyst, share price)

By Sabina Zawadzki and Annabella Nielsen

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 Danish enzymes maker Novozymes beat 2014 profit forecasts and said it would return cash to shareholders, sending its stock to a record high and calming investor fears that lower oil prices would hit its biofuels business.

The company, which makes enzymes to speed up or improve biological processes in a range of industries, said on Tuesday solid demand from its detergents and food and drink customers would help to offset any slowdown in biofuels.

It forecast operating profit growth of 12-14 percent this year. That followed 17 percent growth to 3.38 billion Danish crowns ($527 million) in 2014, beating its own forecast of 14-15 percent growth and analysts' estimate of 3.33 billion crowns.

The world's biggest industrial enzymes producer also said it would buy back 2 billion crowns of shares this year, lifting its stock as much as 8.9 percent to a record high of 298.80 crowns.

"I think the share price is a bit of an over-reaction and a more suitable level would be 2 to 4 percent up. But the shares prove the market is relieved after the positive 2015 guidance, after being slightly worried over oil prices," Alm. Brand analyst Michael Jorgensen said.

Novozymes, whose enzymes are used in products including washing detergents, beer and animal feed, said it expected annual underlying sales growth of 8-10 percent through to 2020.

That's down from the 10 percent or more it previously expected, but some analysts had feared worse due in part to a plunge in the price of oil. High oil prices have tended to encourage the development of the nascent biofuels industry.

Novozymes' enzymes help biofuel refineries turn feedstock such as corn into fuels used in car engines.

It also has high hopes for advanced biofuels that use plant waste rather than corn -- a young industry being hampered by technological difficulties and regulatory pressures.

"We now believe the size (of that market) is the same but it is probably postponed by a couple of years," finance chief Benny Loft told Reuters. "Instead of achieving the (financial) impact around 2017, we now believe it will come around at the end of the decade."

Novozymes said it expected underlying sales to grow 7-9 percent this year after a 7 percent rise in 2014.

It proposed to pay 36.6 percent of its 2014 net profit of 2.5 billion crowns as dividends, and to increase that ratio to 40 percent in the coming years.

At 0935 GMT, its shares were up 4.9 percent at 287.70 crowns.

($1 = 6.4191 Danish crowns) (Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)