UPDATE 2-German drugmaker Stada surges after bid approaches from Cinven and rival
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Novozymes A/S : * Says the expectations for full-year 2012 EBIT growth, EBIT margin and net
profit growth are maintained, as is the expectation for free cash flow. * Says the expectation for organic sales growth is adjusted within the
previously announced range to 4%. * Says sales growth is now expected at 3% in local currency and 7% in dkk * Says household care enzymes sales are still expected to be the strongest
contributor to full-year sales growth * Says bioenergy enzymes sales in the fourth quarter are still expected to be
below the level of the strong fourth quarter of 2011
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
Feb 13 Dar Al Dawa Development And Investment Co :
* General Electric Co - Co and Aluminium of Greece signed a 10-year agreement to implement digital smelter solutions for AOG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: