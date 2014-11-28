UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 NPG Technology SA :
* Reaches deal with Mexican partners to enter into shareholding of NPG Latam SA de CV
* Says Enrique Cosio bought 5 percent in NPG Latam SA de CV from Francisco Fernandez Castillo Garces
* Says purchase is part of expansion plan in Latin America Source text: bit.ly/1yqn1xJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources