* Shire to pay $46-a-share cash for NPS via tender offer
* Gives access to two promising drugs, Gattex and Natpara
* Shire taking calculated risk ahead of FDA decision on
Natpara
* CEO says doesn't prevent Shire from seeking other buys
(Adds further reaction from analysts, updates share price)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Jan 12 Shire Plc has agreed to
buy U.S. group NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2
billion, the Dublin-based drugmaker's biggest acquisition yet as
it seeks to strengthen its position in the lucrative field of
medicines for rare diseases.
The takeover continues the breakneck pace of deal-making
seen last year in the pharmaceuticals sector, as companies
jockey for promising assets amid a wave of new drugs emerging
from research laboratories, and Shire's chief executive,
Flemming Ornskov, told Reuters he would keep looking for more
deals to grow the company into a biotech powerhouse.
Shire will pay $46 per NPS share, representing a premium of
nearly 10 percent to NPS's Friday close, the two companies said
on Sunday.
The move will not come as a huge surprise, since Shire was
first linked to NPS in May 2014. When plans for Shire to sell
itself to AbbVie Inc fell apart in October, Shire said
it could take another look at previous deal prospects and
reports of Shire's interest resurfaced in mid-December.
"This is about growth and rare diseases, and it fits hand in
glove with our strategy and our franchise," Ornskov said.
Shire expects the all-cash deal to add to its adjusted
earnings from 2016 onward. It believes it can achieve cost
savings of approximately 25 percent to 35 percent of consensus
forecasts for NPS's standalone future operating cost base from
2017.
Analysts at Jefferies said the deal could boost earnings per
share from 2016 by at least 12 percent. Shares in Shire edged
slightly lower in morning trade on Monday, however, since the
NPS deal is likely to reduce talk of Shire as a takeover target.
CALCULATED RISK
The acquisition of New Jersey-based NPS will give Shire two
significant new drugs. Gattex, a treatment for short-bowel
syndrome (SBS), is already on the market, while Natpara, for
hypoparathyroidism, is awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
The FDA is expected to decide on the Natpara application by
Jan. 24. "I am confident that Natpara will be approved on the
24th, however ... there is absolutely no guarantee," said NPS's
chief executive, Francois Nader. "Given our interactions with
the FDA, I believe it will be approved."
Nader called Shire's decision to conclude a deal before a
decision a calculated risk on their part that nevertheless
"would provide the joint company the opportunity to deploy the
most resources in supporting the launch".
The consensus of analysts' forecasts for the two NPS
medicines point to annual sales of $509 million and $534 million
respectively by 2019, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis,
although Ornskov believes they may bring in more.
"Both of them have significant sales potential and some have
mentioned the word 'blockbuster'," he said. The term blockbuster
applies to a drug with sales of $1 billion or more.
The drugs treat serious but rare disorders, which means they
can command high prices. SBS is a potentially fatal
gastrointestinal disorder that can leave patients dependent on
intravenous feeding, while hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine
disease cause by absent or damaged parathyroid glands.
"ALWAYS CONSIDERING NEXT DEAL"
Shire, which will make a tender offer for NPS shares, has
secured an $850 million bank loan which, together with cash
reserves and an existing $2.1 billion five-year revolving
credit facility, will pay for the deal.
Even though NPS is a record acquisition for Shire, Ornskov
expects the deal, which could close in the first quarter of this
year, to be paid off quickly.
"We are incredibly cash-generative and this will add to
that, so this does not prevent us from considering further
deals," he said. "Shire is always considering the next deal."
Shire's coffers were boosted by more than $1.6 billion when
it got a windfall break-up fee after AbbVie abandoned its $55
billion takeover deal.
Citigroup and Lazard acted as joint financial advisers to
Shire, with Goldman Sachs and Leerink advising NPS.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Grover and Deena Beasley;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Greg Mahlich)