(Corrects to replace "7.2 percent" with "9.8 percent", adds
link to press release)
Jan 11 Shire Plc said it will
acquire NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc in an all-stock
transaction for about $5.2 billion, the companies said in a
joint statement on Sunday.
Shire will pay $46.00 per NPS share, representing a premium
of about 9.8 percent over NPS' Friday close.
Dublin-based Shire, whose proposed sale to AbbVie Inc
fell apart in October, expects the deal to add to its
adjusted earnings from 2016 onward.
