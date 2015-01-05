Jan 5 NPS Pharmaceuticals, which
develops treatment for rare diseases, is looking for a buyer,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
The company's shares rose as much as 12 percent to $39.88,
their highest in 13 years.
NPS Pharma's advisers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc have
started contacting other companies to gauge their interest, WSJ
said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1xvwHY2)
Bloomberg reported last month that London-based drugmaker
Shire Plc was considering an offer for NPS and the
timing of the possible bid would depend on whether the U.S.
health regulator approves NPS's hormone replacement therapy
Natpara.
NPS Pharmaceuticals was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)