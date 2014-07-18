(Adds Muddy Waters' comment; updates shares)
July 18 NQ Mobile Inc, a Chinese mobile
security software maker facing allegations of fraud from
short-seller Muddy Waters Research Group, said it dismissed
PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as its independent
auditor.
NQ Mobile shares fell as much as 21 percent in early trading
before reversing course to trade up almost 15 percent by midday.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian told NQ in June that it
needed to expand the scope of the company's 2013 audit, days
after NQ said an independent committee had found no evidence of
fraud.
Earlier this month, Muddy Waters alleged that the company
was misrepresenting the true state of its audit and relationship
with PwC Zhong Tian. (bit.ly/1kCSHGw)
NQ did not give a reason on Friday for the dismissal of PwC
Zhong Tian, but said it had hired Marcum Bernstein Pinchuk LLP
as its new auditor.
"PwC's refusal to issue an audit opinion results from the
fact (that) NQ is a fraud," Muddy Waters founder Carson Block
told Reuters in an email. "By not issuing any opinion, PwC
effected a backdoor resignation that attempts to save face for
its client."
NQ's stock has been volatile since Muddy Waters made the
allegations in October, plunging from a high of $25.90 just
before the report was released to a low of $4.13 earlier this
month.
The stock is heavily shorted, with more than a quarter of
its outstanding shares in short positions.
Short-sellers make money when the stock price of a company
drops. They sell borrowed shares in the hope of buying them back
at a lower price, returning them to the lender and pocketing the
difference.
Muddy Waters' previous targets include U.S.-listed Chinese
companies such as the now-bankrupt Sino-Forest and Longtop
Financial Technologies, which gained notoriety for fraudulent
reporting and asset stripping.
