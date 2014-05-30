(Adds details, updates share movement)
May 30 Chinese mobile security software maker NQ
Mobile Inc estimated revenue in the first three months of
the year would exceed its forecast of $75-$76 million due to
strength in its enterprise business.
The company's shares soared as much as 29 percent after the
company also forecast second-quarter revenue of $83-$84 million
that beat Wall Street's estimate of $78.9 million.
NQ provides mobile devices as well as content and
application management services through its NationSky enterprise
business. Its customers include the Agricultural Bank of China
and the National Bureau of Statistics of China.
Enterprise sales across NQ's product and services divisions
brought in 14 percent of the company's revenue of $91.8 million
in 2012.
NQ also said on Friday that it would sell a stake of up to
5.88 percent in its online mobile platform, FL Mobile, for up to
$25 million, valuing the unit at $425 million.
NQ was valued at about $346 million as of Thursday's close.
But that is 70 percent less than its value in October, when
short-seller Carson Block labeled the company a "massive fraud".
Among other allegations, Block's Muddy Waters Research Group
said NQ got most of its China revenue from Yidatong, a shell
company.
NQ has denied the allegations and, last month, said an
independent team had not found any evidence to back the
allegations.
NQ's shares were up 14 percent at $7.75 in late morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They hit a high of $8.75
earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)