Aug 15 Chinese mobile-security software maker NQ Mobile Inc said Chief Financial Officer KB Teo resigned for family reasons, sending its shares down 33 percent in premarket trading.

NQ Mobile said Teo's resignation, effective Aug. 22, was not related to the company's operations, policies or accounting practices.

The company has faced repeated allegations of fraud from short-seller Muddy Waters Research Group. The company dismissed its independent auditor In July.

The chairwoman of NQ Mobile board's audit committee, Ying Han, stepped down in July, citing personal reasons. (bit.ly/1oUXdFZ)

NQ Mobile said on Friday it was confident of the accuracy of all its previously reported financial reports and filings.

Teo joined NQ Mobile as chief financial officer in September 2013. He was the lead banker for NQ Mobile's initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2011, according to a profile on the company website. (bit.ly/1pwBbcA)

Vincent Wenyong Shi, the company's co-founder and chief operating officer, will be acting chief financial officer, NQ Mobile said.

The company's shares were down at $4.30 (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)