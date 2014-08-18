(Corrects paragraph 2 to say NQ Mobile trades on NYSE, not
By Abhirup Roy and Soham Chatterjee
Aug 15 Chinese mobile-security software maker NQ
Mobile Inc's Chief Financial Officer KB Teo resigned,
citing family reasons, amid a buyout offer and a delay in
filing its annual report.
The company's shares fell as much as 13 percent in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
NQ Mobile said Teo's resignation, effective Aug. 22, was not
related to the company's operations, policies or accounting
practices.
The company has faced repeated allegations of fraud from
short-seller Muddy Waters Research Group. The company dismissed
its independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP,
in July.
The chairwoman of NQ Mobile board's audit committee, Ying
Han, stepped down in July, citing personal reasons. (bit.ly/1oUXdFZ)
NQ Mobile said on Friday it was confident of the accuracy of
all its previously reported financial reports and filings.
Albert Fried & Co analyst Sachin Shah said Teo could have
left after the company filed its results, which have already
been delayed.
"That would have been the best case scenario. It's very hard
for the market to digest that he is leaving for personal reasons
in light of the fact that there is pending work," he told
Reuters.
The company, which was due to file its annual report in May,
said it needed additional time to file the report.
Teo joined NQ Mobile as chief financial officer in September
2013. He was the lead banker for NQ Mobile's initial public
offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2011, according to a
profile on the company website. (bit.ly/1pwBbcA)
Vincent Wenyong Shi, the company's co-founder and chief
operating officer, will be acting chief financial officer, NQ
Mobile said.
NQ Mobile received a buyout offer last month from investment
firm Bison Capital Holding Co for about $490 million, after the
company sold a small stake in its unit, FL Mobile, to Bison in
May.
NQ Mobile's shares were down 1.4 percent at $6.32.
