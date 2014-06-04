S.Korean won extends gains to 2-week high; shares flat
SEOUL, March 15 The South Korean won finished at a nearly two-week high on Wednesday, bolstered by foreign demand for local stocks and exporters' dollar sales.
June 4 Chinese mobile security software maker NQ Mobile Inc said a special committee had found no evidence of fraud, as alleged by short-seller Muddy Waters Research Group.
NQ Mobile's shares rose about 30 percent in premarket trading.
NQ Mobile also said the committee also found no evidence that the company's revenues and cash balances were inconsistent with public disclosures.
Muddy Waters called NQ Mobile a "massive fraud" in October, a charge NQ Mobile rejected as false.
Short-sellers make money when the stock price of a company drops. They sell borrowed shares in the hope of buying them back at a lower price, returning them to the lender, and gaining from the difference. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook later in the day.
March 15 Australian shares closed up slightly on Wednesday, recovering from losses earlier in the session after a late rally in mining stocks.