BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
(Corrects fourth bullet to show company reported revenue of $79.8 million, not $104.7 million) Dec 18 NQ Mobile Inc : * Reports financial results for the first, second and third quarter of 2014 * Sees Q4 2014 revenue $82 million to $83 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $325 million to $326 million * Q3 revenue $79.8 million * Says average monthly active user accounts as of September 30, 2014 was 159.0 million * Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per ADS $0.0399 * Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.7205 * Justin chen has been appointed the chairman of the corporate governance and nominating committee of the board * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: