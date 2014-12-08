UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Changzhou NRB Corp
* Says plans to acquire Tianjin Tanhas Technology for 550 million yuan ($89.10 million) via share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on December 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12hQE7Z;bit.ly/1wSbZCm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources