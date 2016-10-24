DUBAI Oct 24 Kuwait's National Real Estate
Company (NREC) plans to issue a $500 million sukuk
early next year to help fund new projects and to refinance
existing debt, its chief financial officer told Reuters on
Monday.
The company is about to obtain a credit rating from Standard
& Poor's and will then seek to appoint banks to arrange the
planned Islamic bond issue, Shiv Hiremath said in an interview
on the sidelines of a finance conference.
The sukuk will have a seven-year maturity, and while the
exact timing of the sale would depend on market conditions, the
company would like to raise the financing in the first quarter
of next year.
Proceeds from the sale will be partly used to back new real
estate developments and partly to refinance existing bank debt,
Hiremath said.
NREC is also raising a 2.4 billion dirham ($654 million)
loan for the development of the Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi.
The company is arranging the deal itself with a club of
banks, with the seven-year facility expected to be completed by
the end of November, Hiremath said.
NREC and United Projects for Aviation Services Company
(UPAC) are the developers of the Reem Mall, which is due to open
in 2018.
Costing 4 billion dirhams, the mall will have 2.8 million
square feet of retail space and host around 450 stores when
completed, according to its website.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
