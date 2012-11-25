UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 National Retail Federation: * CORRECTED-AVERAGE PERSON SPENT $172.42 OVER THE WEEKEND,OR 40.7 PCT OF TOTAL
WEEKEND SPENDING,UP FROM 37.8 PCT LAST YEAR - NRF (INSERTS MISSING WORDS) * Rpt-247 million shoppers visited stores and websites over black friday
weekend, up from 226 million year -- nrf
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources