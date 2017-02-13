Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said
it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist
investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape
Energy Partners.
John Wilder, a Bluescape Energy executive, and Barry
Smitherman, former chair of the Public Utility Commission of
Texas, have been appointed to the board.
The company said Howard Cosgrove and Edward Muller would
retire from the board.
NRG also said it would set up a five-member committee to
look into cost cutting, asset sales, capital allocation and
broader strategic initiatives.
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)