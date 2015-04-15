LOS ANGELES, April 15 NRG Energy Inc is
turning California's devastating drought into a business
opportunity.
The power company, which has a small but fast-growing
rooftop solar business, is giving customers in parts of the
Golden State the option to bundle a solar energy system with
products and services that will help them conserve water.
The offering is part of NRG's new focus on providing
products and services that give customers more control over
their energy use. NRG Home was created last year as part of the
company's reorganization. NRG tapped Washington strategist Steve
McBee to lead the new business unit late last year.
NRG is partnering with Denver-based Rachio, a startup that
makes a sprinkler controller that can be controlled from a
smartphone. New and existing NRG solar customers can bundle
their home solar panels with either a Rachio watering system or
receive financial support for replacing their grass with
drought-resistant plants.
"We view this as a start and a way for us to be there for
our customers in an area that is a pain point right now," McBee
said in an interview.
The bundles are available beginning on Wednesday in Fresno
and San Diego and are expected to be expanded to other parts of
the state.
NRG accelerated the rollout of the new offering by several
weeks, according to McBee, after California Gov. Jerry Brown
earlier this month ordered residents and businesses to cut water
use by 25 percent in the first mandatory statewide reduction in
state history.
The state's drought is now entering its fourth year.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Matthew Lewis)